Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having s*x - Police

A video had trended online on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, showing passersby shouting and peeping through the vehicle's glass window in bewilderment.

An unknown voice running commentary in the background suggested that the lovers died while having sex.

It was also alleged that the incident had happened two days before the video was recorded as the lovers' bodies were already decomposing.

Reacting to the development, the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to Premium Times, debunked the wide speculation that it was a sex romp stating that it was a murder and suicide case.

“I have also seen the video where people were speculating that the two of them died after a sex romp.

“That is not the case, in fact, the case was reported in a police station at Bariga because the girl’s neighbour saw the man while (he was) rushing the lady into his car.

“Their body had been deposited at a mortuary. That was a clear case of murder and suicide,” said the police spox.

What actually happened?

According to a source who spoke to Premium Times, the man named Kazeem Oladimeji, allegedly killed his female lover after which he ingested the popular insecticide known as Sniper and died inside his car.

The witness revealed that Oladimeji had visited his lover at an apartment he rented for her in the Bariga area of Lagos three days prior to the incident.

The report said a fierce argument broke out between the lovers and Oladimeji hit his lover on the head with a stick and she became unconscious.