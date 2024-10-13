Lover flees after woman he took for short rest at Lagos hotel died

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. last Friday.

Hundeyin said that the manager of the hotel reported the case to the Dopemu Police Division.

“The manager of the hotel reported that a man walked into the hotel with a lady to have a short rest.

“The identities of the man and the lady were, however, not taken by the hotel.

“He stated further that after an hour, the lady rushed out claiming she was feeling hot. The manager said that he gave her cold water to drink but the lady was still not feeling well.

“The lady was later rushed to a hospital on Dopemu Road where she gave up the ghost while the man that brought her to the hotel absconded,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said that the manager of the hotel was in police custody to facilitate the investigation.

He said that the corpse of the lady had been deposited at the Lagos Mainland General Hospital mortuary.