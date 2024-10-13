ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lover flees after woman he took for short rest at Lagos hotel died

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that the manager of the hotel was in police custody to facilitate the investigation.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. last Friday.

Hundeyin said that the manager of the hotel reported the case to the Dopemu Police Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The manager of the hotel reported that a man walked into the hotel with a lady to have a short rest.

“The identities of the man and the lady were, however, not taken by the hotel.

“He stated further that after an hour, the lady rushed out claiming she was feeling hot. The manager said that he gave her cold water to drink but the lady was still not feeling well.

“The lady was later rushed to a hospital on Dopemu Road where she gave up the ghost while the man that brought her to the hotel absconded,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said that the manager of the hotel was in police custody to facilitate the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the corpse of the lady had been deposited at the Lagos Mainland General Hospital mortuary.

According to him, the investigation is on to unravel the cause of the death and trace the identity of the deceased as well as apprehend the fleeing lover.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thunderstorms, rains to descend on multiple states in Nigeria for 3 days

Thunderstorms, rains to descend on multiple states in Nigeria for 3 days

Why some Nigerians can’t take parents to old people’s home

Why some Nigerians can’t take parents to old people’s home

Our owner is innocent - Air Peace reacts to fresh charges against Onyema in US

Our owner is innocent - Air Peace reacts to fresh charges against Onyema in US

Nigeria not snubbed, didn't contest UN Human Rights Council election – Presidency

Nigeria not snubbed, didn't contest UN Human Rights Council election – Presidency

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina