The results were collated from over 41,000 students in the UK who sent in their reviews.

For anyone who is considering an international postgraduate program, this ranking makes for one solid reason to choose Loughborough. But as you continue to find more convincing reasons to finalize this decision, here are four other strong factors to consider:

Following the University of the Year award received in 2020, Loughborough University ranked 6th position on the 2021 UK Universities League Table published by The Complete University Guide. It scored 84% and 87% for Student Satisfaction and Graduate Prospects respectively. These rankings and recognitions make Loughborough University a top choice institution, therefore attending a university of this calibre gives you an advantage in a fiercely competitive job market and positions your career for success. Loughborough University offers an extensive range of postgraduate programs to choose from. It does not matter what your interests are, you will find a course that will meet the requirements of your academic pursuit especially considering the demands of the future of work. There are courses in Design Innovation, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Climate Change Politics and Policy, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. In the category of Sports, the global QS higher education league table consistently names it the best university in the world. The Loughborough University campus is perfectly designed to help you build a well-rounded life as an international student. If it is your first time living far away from home, it will be normal to get jitters once you land campus. But in a matter of days, you will be embraced by the community that Loughborough provides and will find resources to help you live comfortably in all aspects of your student life. From facilities to help improve your academic life to sporting activities to build your agility and night clubs in the city of Loughborough to satisfy your cravings for premium enjoyment, you can rest assured that you have everything you need. According to the 2019 National Student Survey, Loughborough was the top institution in the UK for overall student satisfaction. Studying in the UK holds a lot of benefits for international students, but one of the most important ones is that you can start a career in the country right after your programme. This has been made possible by the Graduate Route Visa made available by the UK government. With the Graduate Route Visa, you can apply to live and work in the UK for up to two years after your graduation. There are no restrictions on the roles you can apply for, there are no salary requirements, you do not have to look for roles related to degree, you can change jobs, and you do not need to be sponsored by an employer. If you are applying for a PhD, you can live and work in the UK for up to 3 years after the completion of your programme, thus opening you up to ample opportunities for career progression.

If your interest is piqued by the above factors and you need more information on Loughborough University and its admission process, please send enquiries to info@fostergps.com and copy mayowa@nigeriapresslog.com.

