Looking back: A memoir about a life-changing decision and studying at Pan-Atlantic University

My plan had been to go to the University of Ibadan and just disappear into books, but then a miracle happened. A family member volunteered to pay the fees for me to attend the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU). The tuition was two million naira at the time, and this generous family member said he would pay it once he found a suitable payment plan.

Of course, I had known about PAU’s media and communication programme and the writing specialization, which I thought was a perfect fit for me, but I had considered it with the detached fascination of a child that admired an expensive out-of-reach toy.

I remember sitting through the orientation, on a bright and warm Tuesday morning in October, thinking, “So, this is really happening?” My economics education had left me in a haze of self-doubt. I had graduated with no sense of purpose, no sense of direction. So, the master’s, for me, was an opportunity to redeem myself. While the introductions went round, and people talked about themselves and their backgrounds, I felt like I was on the verge of an awakening.

The dean, a tall, bespectacled man, was one of the first persons to speak to us. All through his fifteen-minute speech, I kept asking myself, “This man is really going to teach me?” This was before his classes, which were fun and intellectual and inspiring. He had an expansive repository of jokes and gestures, and he had very piercing eyes. You felt that he was staring right into your very soul.

Also noteworthy on the day of orientation was the experience sharing by former students who seemed determined to scare us. One of them, for instance, stated that PAU was a shark-infested ocean. He said, “You can actually leave now if you have not paid your school fees.” It felt a little overdone to me, like the razzmatazz of overzealous marketing professionals exerting themselves to sell an unremarkable product.

“Surely,” I thought, “it can’t be that bad.” However, weeks later, when the tests and assignments started pouring in, I realised that I had judged too early. Those ex-students were indeed right. The programme was a pressure cooker. I barely had time for anything else in my life – not even the fiction writing and reading I’d so desperately wanted to do.

I spent all my time in the classroom and in the library; they were always cool and were the best places for studying. Both spaces were well appointed and clean. . When I sent pictures of my classroom and the school library to one of my friends, he asked (like many other people), “Is this really Nigeria?” It was Nigeria, of course. It was a perfect reminder of what Nigeria could become.

My lecturers were mostly kind. They shared knowledge generously and respectfully. You could walk up to a lecturer and discuss any part of the course, or your grades even. You could stop them while they were walking to their cars or eating in the cafeteria. There were no airs, just happy people doing their jolly jobs. This was in stark contrast to my undergraduate experience, where lecturers were walking gods.

You had to worship them and even the ground on which they walked. When a lecturer, back then, told us, “Nobody gets an A in my course. A is for God,” no one dared breathe. If something remotely close to that had happened during my stay at PAU, the school authority would have heard. We not only had official channels for feedback, but we also knew that we could walk into the dean’s office for a chat and be listened to.

Sometimes, our WhatsApp group chat buzzed with people complaining about all sorts of things – deadlines, too much work, low assessment scores. “After paying two million naira…,” some of my mates often said. This became a mantra, which I eventually understood as banter, of course with some glint of frankness. When you part with money that huge, you want to make sure you are getting your money’s worth every step of the way.

But it all paid off; I did get more than my money’s worth after graduation. After those nine months of gruelling course work, I felt ready for life. First, I got the opportunity to intern at a multinational media company. Then, I was invited back to PAU to teach. I look back sometimes and wonder what direction my life would have taken or who I would have become had I not studied at PAU.

It’s when I think about this that it’s clearest to me that we need courage to make the most important decisions in our lives. Sometimes, it’s opportunity we need; other times, it’s just courage. I will forever be grateful that when it mattered the most, I had the courage (and the opportunity!) to change my life for the better.

Munachim Amah is a lecturer at the Pan-Atlantic University.