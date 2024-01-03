ADVERTISEMENT
Lone auto crash claims 2 lives in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC personnel who responded to the accident have since taken the victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu.

Lone auto crash claims 2 lives in Jigawa (Illustration)
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred at about 2.50 p.m. due to speeding and a burst tyre.

He explained that the accident involved a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number TDU 520A A conveying 11 passengers out of which two lost their lives and nine others sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to him, the FRSC personnel who responded to the accident seven minutes after receipt of the information, have since taken the victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu.

