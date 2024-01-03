Lone auto crash claims 2 lives in Jigawa

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred at about 2.50 p.m. due to speeding and a burst tyre.

He explained that the accident involved a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number TDU 520A A conveying 11 passengers out of which two lost their lives and nine others sustained varying degrees of injury.

