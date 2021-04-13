The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Monday, said it occurred at about 11:30.p.m.

Kumapayi said the affected Toyota Hiace bus owned by GC Okoli ventures, with registration number AGL493XR, was said to have fallen into a gutter due to poor visibility following a heavy rainfall.

“Three persons were involved in the crash, which are the driver and two other passengers – a male adult and a female adult. The female passenger sustained some degree of injuries.

“They were taken to Toronto Hospital in Onitsha by the FRSC Rescue Team from Upper Iweka Outpost, where the driver and the male passenger were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The FRSC official said that body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

He said that a heavy duty tow truck was deployed to assist in removing the vehicle trapped under the gutter on Monday morning.

Kumapayi condoled with the families of the deceased, warning motorists to exercise patience while driving in the rain.

“I’m appealing to motorists to always exercise patience while driving in the rain, especially when visibility is poor, they should stop and park in a safe place to avoid any form of traffic crash,” he said.