London-Lagos biker set to ride new bike to Israel, Mount Everest

Adeyanju recently completed a road journey from London to Lagos on his motorbike he named 'Eagle'.

The polio eradication campaigner departed London on April 19 and arrived in Lagos after 41 days of travelling more than 13,000 kilometres across 13 countries and 42 cities.

In an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Adeyanju revealed that his next target is to travel to Israel and Mount Everest by road after his last audacious effort.

The 44-year-old stated that his trip will take off from Lagos to Israel before proceeding to the autonomous Chinese region of Tibet with a new bike.

He said, “I’m going to buy another bike and do another adventure. My next adventure is going to be riding from Lagos to Israel, just passing through Israel [and] then to Tibet.

“Then, I actually want to ride on a Tibetan plane because that is the highest plateau you have in the world. They say God lives in Tibet because of the highest purity. I want to experience that purity."

Adeyanju is yet to name the purported new bike, but had previously promised to auction off 'Eagle', the bike he used for his London to Lagos trip and donate part of the proceeds to raise funds for the eradication of the poliovirus- which was the aim of his trip.

The Kwara state indigene added that he would be visiting the base camp of Mount Everest and attempting to climb it.

“My destination is Everest. I’m going to drop my bike at Everest base camp and try to climb Everest. That’s what I’m going to do with myself in the next two years,” Adeyanju added.