The woman, who gave her name as Florence, has been in the news following the emergence of a footage in which she claimed to have been assaulted by an officer.

Speaking to Joy News, the teary woman said she had only gone to the market to buy food stuff for her shop when the policeman abused her.

Earlier in the week, a video surfaced online of the old woman crying while claiming she had been whipped by a policeman.

The 67-year-old widow, Florence

The said video drew wide criticism from a section of the public, many of whom believe the security services are taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse citizens.

“I went to the market at dawn to buy foodstuff for my shop. After buying all that I needed, I got a head porter to help me. On our way to the Rawlings station, a policeman instructed me to return,” Florence narrated, amid tears.

“I obliged and called the head porter to also follow me. On our way, I felt a very sharp pain on my waist. I turned and the policeman had hit me twice with a standing broom.

“I started shaking uncontrollably and the tomatoes I carried on my head fell.”

Florence showed the journalist marks she sustained from the abuse and has since been unable to attend to her shop, leaving it in the hands of her daughter.

Watch the video of her story here.