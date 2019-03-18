According to Ross Alabo-George, a Facebook user who shared the news, the policeman was rescued from a forest den where the abductors held him captive.
The kidnappers were also arrested and have been handed over to the police.
According to Ross Alabo-George, a Facebook user who shared the news, the policeman was rescued from a forest den where the abductors held him captive.
The kidnappers were also arrested and have been handed over to the police.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng