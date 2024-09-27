Local hunters, Amotekun operatives nab Ondo kidnappers

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the State Commander of Amotekun, disclosed that the suspects were caught after abducting four travellers on the highway.

Adeleye said he led a team, working with local hunters, to the area where the victims were being held. The Amotekun chief noted that the kidnappers had been a persistent threat to residents and travellers, with many abductions leading to ransom payments amounting to millions of Naira. In one instance, they extorted ₦1.2 million from victims just days before this operation.

The commander revealed that a gunfight erupted between Amotekun operatives and the kidnappers before the latter's capture.

“The day before the rescue, we received reports of a kidnapping along a well-known route. Our team quickly mobilised with local hunters to search the forest where the victims were believed to be held,” Adeleye explained. “By the end of the day, we successfully rescued four individuals.”

He highlighted the importance of the operation, as the arrested suspects were positively identified by the victims as the same individuals involved in previous abductions in the area.

“These are confirmed kidnappers. They had been arrested before but returned to the area,” he stated.

Adeleye detailed the kidnappers' methods, noting that one would block the road with a vehicle to ambush unsuspecting travellers. One of the suspects had previously extorted ₦1.2 million from a victim's family in August and had recently demanded ₦20 million before being apprehended at the scene.

“This arrest sends a clear message: there is no safe haven for kidnappers in Ondo State,” he asserted. “We will tirelessly pursue justice and ensure community safety.”

This operation has been hailed as a significant step forward in combating regional insecurity, thanks to the collaboration between Amotekun, local hunters, and community vigilante groups.

Ondo State has been facing a rise in kidnapping incidents along key highways and rural routes, prompting the state government and security agencies to enhance patrols and intelligence efforts.