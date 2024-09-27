ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Local hunters, Amotekun operatives nab Ondo kidnappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were said to be operating along the Owo/Ose Highway in the Ose local government area of Osun State when they abducted some travellers.

Amotekun officers [OSSG]
Amotekun officers [OSSG]

Recommended articles

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the State Commander of Amotekun, disclosed that the suspects were caught after abducting four travellers on the highway.

Adeleye said he led a team, working with local hunters, to the area where the victims were being held. The Amotekun chief noted that the kidnappers had been a persistent threat to residents and travellers, with many abductions leading to ransom payments amounting to millions of Naira. In one instance, they extorted ₦1.2 million from victims just days before this operation.

The commander revealed that a gunfight erupted between Amotekun operatives and the kidnappers before the latter's capture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day before the rescue, we received reports of a kidnapping along a well-known route. Our team quickly mobilised with local hunters to search the forest where the victims were believed to be held,” Adeleye explained. “By the end of the day, we successfully rescued four individuals.”

He highlighted the importance of the operation, as the arrested suspects were positively identified by the victims as the same individuals involved in previous abductions in the area.

These are confirmed kidnappers. They had been arrested before but returned to the area,” he stated.

Adeleye detailed the kidnappers' methods, noting that one would block the road with a vehicle to ambush unsuspecting travellers. One of the suspects had previously extorted ₦1.2 million from a victim's family in August and had recently demanded ₦20 million before being apprehended at the scene.

This arrest sends a clear message: there is no safe haven for kidnappers in Ondo State,” he asserted. “We will tirelessly pursue justice and ensure community safety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This operation has been hailed as a significant step forward in combating regional insecurity, thanks to the collaboration between Amotekun, local hunters, and community vigilante groups.

Ondo State has been facing a rise in kidnapping incidents along key highways and rural routes, prompting the state government and security agencies to enhance patrols and intelligence efforts.

Local leaders commended the swift action of the security forces, noting that the operation not only saved lives but also restored confidence in local security. The rescued victims currently receive medical care and psychological support, expressing gratitude to the Amotekun operatives for their efforts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Widow confesses infidelity liked to to military officers' death

Sick widow runs to pastor for help after her extramarital sex 'kills' 2 soldiers

Woman survives python attack

64-year-old woman survives four-hour struggle with a 13-foot long python

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents