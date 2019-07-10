A big transparent glass box, with something that looks like cash floating inside, has been spotted on Alfred Rewane Road!

The box caught the attention of passersby, raising a lot of curiosity as to why and who would have initiated such a creative idea.

Written boldly on the box is, your loan is inside here o! CALL 016317243

Already, this edifice has become a favorite spot for selfies and fun pictures, even those driving by cannot help but feast their eyes on the box.

Many were overheard chatting on the initiative with some echoing that “this is no doubt a remarkable concept and the company behind this is definitely thinking outside the box.”

We are excited and wait in anticipation to know what this is all about.

