LITTLECHAMPS: N2m grand prize up for grabs as Cussons Baby Moments commences its 8th edition

The winner will walk away with a cash prize of N2, 000, 000. The second-runners up will win N1, 000, 000 and the third-runners up will win N500, 000, with loads of other cash prizes to be won in the other categories of the competition.

To enter for this season’s competition, participants with babies from the ages of 0 – 36 months are required to:

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.

Take a cute, colourful, and creative photo of your baby dressed in any outfit showcasing his/her talent with the required Cussons Baby products.

Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm8/ to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. If you are not selected at the first attempt, you can re-submit your baby’s picture every week till the end of the entry stage as 125 babies will be selected every week for 8 weeks.

Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby’s picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!

Pulse Nigeria

Entry starts on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 and closes on Monday, 17th January 2022! Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

For more info, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM8 #LittleChamps on all social media platforms.

