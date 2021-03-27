King Jason Stanley is a lil kid but also a fast rising Actor, Model, and internet sensation.

Little King Jason turns 4.

King Jason is an only son to his father X2SEVEN, who is a prolific musical artiste, Entertainer and Entrepreneur, making impact in the Nigerian music industry. X2Seven is a single father who is currently raising his son alone with such beautiful Father and Son bond.

Furthermore, both father and son also share the same birth month (MARCH) which is such a festive moment for the duo. X2Seven reps 22nd March and King Jason reps 28th March.

X2Seven's son is a bundle of talent and abilities which we cant wait to watch unfold. This year is so packed, as our lovely duo would be featuring in quite a number of Father/Son visuals, ranging from Reality shows, musical videos, movies and so on. We sure cant wait for the mesmerizing lineup they have in store for us, which promises to keep fans excited and rooting for them.

We wish them amazing years ahead.

Go ahead and wish little @KingJasonStanley a happy birthday via IG.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING JASON STANLEY.

