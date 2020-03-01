Ibraheem raised the alarm on the popular social media platform, calling on the attention of appropriate authorities to rescue the poor boy from his mother on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

“Happening live at no 66, moricass road, agege. This is what a mother did to her child all in the name of putting him on the right way.

Sources told me that this will be the fourth assault from the mother and the step father.

Am begging the appropriate authority to come to the aid of this little boy. #civil devence# human rights #child abuse.

Please, let this be a deterrent to the other women out there that maltreat their children.”, Ibraheem posted with the pictures on his Facebook wall.