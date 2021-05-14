Lightning kills 18 elephants in India’s Assam

Another four bodies were found scattered on the foothills of the Kundali reserve forest area of Assam, 160 kilometres from the state capital of Dispur, local wildlife official, M.K Yadava, told Reuters.

The state government ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident on Friday, Assam’s Forest and Wildlife Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, said.

“A preliminary report suggests the deaths could be due to lightning although we need to find out through forensic tests if there could be any other reason like poisoning or disease,’’ the minister added.

Locals, who found the elephants, said the animals could have been killed by a lightning strike late on Wednesday, a local forest ranger said, adding that he had seen burnt trees in the area.