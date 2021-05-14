RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lightning kills 18 elephants in India’s Assam

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A herd of eighteen wild Asiatic elephants were found dead in India’s eastern state of Assam, possibly because of a massive lightning strike, local officials said on Friday.

A woman prays next to the carcasses of elephants that according to the forest officials possibly died because of a lightning strike, on the foothills of the Kundali reserve forest area in Nagaon district in the north-eastern state of Assam, India, May 14, 2021. (Reuters photo)
A woman prays next to the carcasses of elephants that according to the forest officials possibly died because of a lightning strike, on the foothills of the Kundali reserve forest area in Nagaon district in the north-eastern state of Assam, India, May 14, 2021. (Reuters photo) Pulse Nigeria

Fourteen adult elephants were found dead by villagers on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Another four bodies were found scattered on the foothills of the Kundali reserve forest area of Assam, 160 kilometres from the state capital of Dispur, local wildlife official, M.K Yadava, told Reuters.

The state government ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident on Friday, Assam’s Forest and Wildlife Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, said.

“A preliminary report suggests the deaths could be due to lightning although we need to find out through forensic tests if there could be any other reason like poisoning or disease,’’ the minister added.

Locals, who found the elephants, said the animals could have been killed by a lightning strike late on Wednesday, a local forest ranger said, adding that he had seen burnt trees in the area.

The ranger declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party