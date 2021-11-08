RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lifepage launches “End of The Year Bounty Offer”

Authors:

Pulse Mix

As part of the activities geared towards giving back to its customers, Lifepage on October 1st, 2021, announced a 90-day end-of-the-year bounty offer.

L-R: Executive Directors, Lifepage, Ajilore Francis; Chief Executive Officer, Oladipupo Clement; Chief Operating Officer, Taiwo Oke; Financial Controller, Sola Adebayo; and Executive Director, Product Development & Estates, Opeoluwa Oni during a press conference by Lifepage - a real estate investment company in Lagos... on Friday. Photo: Lifepage.
L-R: Executive Directors, Lifepage, Ajilore Francis; Chief Executive Officer, Oladipupo Clement; Chief Operating Officer, Taiwo Oke; Financial Controller, Sola Adebayo; and Executive Director, Product Development & Estates, Opeoluwa Oni during a press conference by Lifepage - a real estate investment company in Lagos... on Friday. Photo: Lifepage.

Through this offer, one lucky individual stands the chance to win a 10-year interest-free mortgage for a home while other prizes include; N1,000,000.00 and N500,000.00 cash respectively.

According to the Executive Director, Product Development and Estates, Mr. Opeoluwa Oni, anyone who subscribes to any of the company’s products with a minimum of N1,000,000 stands a chance of winning any of the prizes. Adding that winners will be selected through a draw at the company’s gratitude party scheduled to hold in January 2022.

The Lifepage Company began full operations in Nigeria in 2012. To date, the business has served over 5000 clients, sold about 2,000,000 sqm of land, and currently developing over 200 houses. According to Mr. Oladipupo Clement, Founder/CEO, “Lifepage is positioned to provide investment opportunities for the creation and retention of wealth, and this is done primarily through real estate investment”.

He further explains, “We want to help you achieve your financial dreams through real estate investment, and as a company we are confident to say that if it’s not creating or retaining wealth, then it’s not Lifepage”.

Outlining some of the projects powered by Lifepage in line with its vision to develop one million homes across Africa by 2041, Mr. Opeoluwa Oni mentioned in specifics that Lifepage is set for the groundbreaking ceremony for homes and apartments which will also mark the second phase of its Mowe town housing project. In his words; “the groundbreaking ceremony for homes and apartments is scheduled to hold on the 30th of October 2021.

"This event will signal the second phase of our latest development - Almond county Mowe Town. The first phase started on August 1st, 2021 involving the sale of land, and this 2nd phase of the project will involve the development of homes and apartments”. He also added that everyone is invited to this landmark ceremony.

Some of the product offerings from Lifepage include Investment packages with guaranteed returns on investment, land, and affordable homes situated in prime locations within the country.

These details are available on the company’s website and social media platforms.

LIFEPAGE…making lives richer!

www.lifepage.ng

Facebook | Instagram| Twitter: @lifepageglobal

LinkedIn: @lifepage

----

#FeaturebyLifepage

