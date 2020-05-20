Lesbians displays bruises suffered from partner, urges colleagues to seek help (photos)

An abused lesbian has shared the bruises inflicted on her by her female partner and urged fellow lesbians not to keep silent when they find themselves in such violent relationships.

Posting pictures of her bruised body, the lady wrote: “To all my lesbians out there in abusive relationships, GET HELP. Don’t put up with anyone putting their hands on you. Stud, Stem, Fem, GET HELP. Today I finally realized that even me being masculine can’t protect me from someone who wants to cause harm Hundred points symbol”

The post, however, fell short of what brought about the violent abuse.

