Lesbian teacher lands in police net for r*ping 4-year-old pupil

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim recounted how the suspect had carnal knowledge of her, saying she inserted her fingers into her private parts.

A teacher suspected to be lesbian, Zara has landed in police custody for raping a four-year-old pupil in Borno State.

The suspect was said to be a teacher working with Golden Olive School, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, when he was arrested by the police.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Borno State, Sani Kamilu said it was the victim’s father who reported the case to the police, adding that investigations into the incident have begun.

Hassan Dala, the father of the victim, corroborated Kamilu’s claim on the incident, saying he reported the matter to the police when he noticed his daughter’s urine was reddish.

Initially, I presumed it to be a symptom of infection. I took her to the hospital, and they told us what the problem was.

“When the mother asked her, the victim told us what the teacher did to her. The victim said that the teacher cuddled, gave her breasts to suck, and inserted a finger inside her private parts, but the mother first ignored it, dismissing it as normal.

“When the complaints persisted, the mother noticed blood in the child’s urine, and called my attention to it; We took her to a private clinic at Bulumkutu, Miyetti Clinic, where a doctor advised us to investigate what happened.

“An investigation at Umaru Shehu Hospital confirmed intrusion into the child’s private part,” Dala added.

The victim’s father, appealed to Governor Babagana Zulum to, in the spirit of the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act, intervene to ensure justice for his child.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

