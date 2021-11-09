Les Twins: Moving out loud with Hennessy V.S

The result, two motion-filled labels for its Very Special cognac. Through motion capture technology, Les Twins’ live performance became the visual design of the limited-edition bottles.

Pulse had the honour of joining Hennessy for an immersive three-day virtual reality experience, giving us a first-hand look at how Laurent and Larry first began their journey in dance. The three-day tour travelled from the streets of Sarcelles, a northern suburb of Paris, and onto the brand’s famed distillery operation in Cognac, France.

We caught up with Les Twins over Zoom from Paris to chat about the historic partnership. We found Les Twins to be a balance of temperament. Laurent is the more ebullient, vocal and interactive one while Larry is a calmer, funny personality who interjects with the jokes and gesticulations.

“Working with Hennessy is a privilege that only a few people will have in their careers. We have reached certain heights, but Hennessy is a premium lifestyle - not just a brand, with which everyone wants to be associated,” says Laurent. “When the opportunity came to work with Hennessy, we couldn’t say anything but yes.”

He also adds that the challenge to create something worthwhile for a brand like Hennessy, and to create something that future generations and people across the world, regardless of culture could appreciate, was another attraction to this project.

“You know how important air is? That’s how pertinent Hennessy is to life. You can’t reject such an association,” Larry adds.

That drive to create timeless pieces of work, that future generations can appreciate, represents an eternal, yet subconscious goal for Les Twins.

“You see this thing called dance, it’s a language that can save someone someday. A kid somewhere might see that, and his life could change forever,” Laurent says. “It goes beyond body movements and rhythms. That’s why dancing can never be truly undervalued. A lot of people outside this space just don’t understand the depth of what they see.”

“Our own family and people around us have seen the impact of dance on our lives. I believe that when other people see the impact of dance from a personal level, they will follow suit,” Larry adds.

Above all, they share a synergy like no other, to a point where they complete each other’s sentences and underline the depth of their shared vision.

“Are we really different? Nah, I’m just joking. I don’t think we are different, but I like to see the differences as to what makes us unique,” Larry says. “No two human beings can be a replica of one another, and we are no different. From a young age, we were close, and it was a strength for us. Spending that amount of time together helped us forge our strengths.”

Some of those similarities can be seen in the technique and routines they unfurl while on stage. These days, fans can also see them on viral dance videos via TikTok and Instagram Reels. Laurent jokes that those platforms are a blessing to dancers because it eases the creation of an audience, which could take dancers from point A to point B.

“Don’t get me wrong, most dancers dance for the love of it and we are no different. But sometimes, a dancer is happier, knowing that certain people are watching and loving the routines,” Laurent says.

“Platforms like Reels and TikTok are important for dancers, but dancers then have to be careful, so originality doesn’t become a junior brother to trends. It’s best to dance when you have something to express.”

“We are from a different era and time, but we’ve had to adapt. We are also quite lowkey in real life, but social media is a great way to keep in touch with the world,” says Larry.

“Over the past 10-12 years, things have really changed. But for us, it’s still about dancing with great happiness and making other people happy.”

The Hennessy V.S 2021 Limited Edition by Les Twins is now available in leading stores nationwide.

