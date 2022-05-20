Lekki residents want immediate enforcement of Okada ban

Newsmen report that the state government, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, banned commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada riders’ from operating in six local government areas of the state.

The affected local councils are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

LERA made the call at a news conference held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Lagos, after some residents took to the streets of Lekki Phase 1, to express their grievances over the menace of Okada riders.

The residents displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘Lekki Phase 1 Says no to Okada’; Let’s take back Lekki Phase 1′.

They were reacting to a recent incident that occurred in the Admiralty area of Lekki, where commercial motorcyclists lynched a sound engineer, David Imoh, on May 12.

The chairman of LERA, Yomi Idowu, at the news conference, said there was the need for immediate enforcement of the ban.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank the Lagos State Government for being proactive and taking a stand on the total ban of ‘okadas’.

“The government has called for the ban from June 1, but we the residents of Lekki Phase 1, cannot risk the lives of all her residents and have okadas running free in our neighbourhood.

“If you recall, the state government had called for the ban on commercial motorcyclists two years ago, but to our chagrin, this was not properly enforced and soon the menace returned.

“We are, therefore, taking proactive measures and are calling for this ban to commence with immediate effect; we choose to live and say no to okadas on our roads and streets’’, he said.

The chairman said the association would take every step to ensure that the government law banning Okadas from the roads was fully respected and strictly adhered to by all residents.

He stressed the importance of street gates, appealing to the Ministry of Transportation to work with the association in order to maintain, erect and sustain them, for the safety of the residents.

“We also call upon the Ministry of Physical Planning and New Towns Development Authority to carry out raids on incomplete buildings to flush out hoodlums and miscreants that use these places as hideouts,” Mr Idowu said.

The chairman said that security was very important in the society.

“Our lives matter, and we will continue to do our utmost best to ensure the lives and properties of our residents are protected,’’ he said.

Following the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer that was lynched to death by motorcyclists in Admiralty way, in Lekki, Lagos, Taskforce operatives impounded dozens of motorcycles on the state highways.

The commercial motorcyclists, who were reportedly northerners, beat Imoh to pulp, and set him ablaze afterward over N200 balance.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Imoh was heading home when he had a disagreement with some commercial motorcyclists over a N100 balance at Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos State.