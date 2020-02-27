Zuriel, who was accompanied by her father, Mr. Ademola Oduwole, trained select children from the SOS Villages Nigeria on film making, editing and production on Wednesday, February 19th 2020.

Legend Hotel hosts girl child advocate, Zuriel Oduwole

Legend Hotel welcomed the child advocate and highly accomplished teenager, giving her the platform at the hotel's Cyber Room to interact, inspire and train the young participants.

Speaking on the essence of hosting Zuriel and children from the SOS Village, Mr. Peter Idoko, General Manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, said we at Legend Hotel are excited about Zuriel’s dream and passion to empower the young ones, youths and most especially her advocacy for education of the girl. We are delighted to have hosted her and her team giving her a conducive platform to impact knowledge and equip the participants with the foundational skills required to become filmmakers and creative artists.

On her part, Zuriel graciously thanked the management of Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton for hosting her and making her and her father feel at home. She also thanked Legend Hotel for sharing in her passion and providing her a serene platform to contribute to global efforts aimed at empowering every child.

Zuriel’s parting words to the participants will hopefully linger long in their minds; ‘I hope I can inspire you all to find something you’re passionate about; to work hard at it, in order to be whatever you want to be when you’re older’.

