The Deputy Provost at the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, Dr Peter Aboki, has dragged a former Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Prof. Alanana Otaki, before a court.
Lecturer sues ex-Commissioner for snatching his wife
The lecturer's wife now wants a divorce.
The lecturer has taken Otaki before an Upper Area Court for allegedly snatching his wife, Mrs. Felicia Aboki.
Otaki was one of the commissioners sacked by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday, August 30.
Punch reports that at the court sitting on Monday in Lafia, presiding judge, Abubakar Lanze, adjourned the case till September 15, 2021, for hearing of the application.
He explained that the adjournment is so that the applicant can study the counter affidavit filed by the respondents, Felicia and Otaki.
The lecturer had through his counsel applied for stay of any form of relationship between his wife and the ex-commissioner, pending the determination of a substantive petition filed by Felicia seeking an end to her 18-year marriage to him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng