Lecturer sues ex-Commissioner for snatching his wife

The lecturer has taken Otaki before an Upper Area Court for allegedly snatching his wife, Mrs. Felicia Aboki.

Otaki was one of the commissioners sacked by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday, August 30.

Punch reports that at the court sitting on Monday in Lafia, presiding judge, Abubakar Lanze, adjourned the case till September 15, 2021, for hearing of the application.

He explained that the adjournment is so that the applicant can study the counter affidavit filed by the respondents, Felicia and Otaki.