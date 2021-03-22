Johnson Anane is challenging the evolution theory propounded by scientists, which suggests mankind evolved from apes.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, the lecture believes the evolution theory goes against the Christian faith.

He is also questioning the position of science that the earth is a planet in the solar system, and that the earth’s movement around the sun results in days, nights, years and seasons.

Supreme court of Ghana

In his view, days, nights, years and seasons are all creations of God and do not come about as a result of any movement of the earth.

“The implications of the theories are that the creative work of God as stated in Genesis has been cancelled, denied or nullified,” a section of his writ said.

“These theories are taught in schools (Primary, JHS and SHS) and need to be banned or abolished.”

Mr. Anane’s suit was filed against the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the President of the Ghana Science Association of Ghana and the Attorney-General Department.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General Department has written back to the court demanding that the case be thrown out.

“The motion is incompetent and does not properly invoke the court’s jurisdiction under Article 2(1) and (2) of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992 and does not also comply with Rules 45 and 46 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1996 C.I.16,” the A-G said.