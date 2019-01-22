The husband has been on the run following the incidence that occurred at the family's residence in Rivers State.

According to the aunt of the deceased, Nkesi Wogu, who shared the story on her Facebook page, the lecturer carried out the act in the presence of his mother-in-law.

She wrote, "My niece with a two weeks old baby was beaten to death by her husband the man is on the run his from etche and also a witness. Goodbye my soft-spoken sis rest in peace."

Wogu revealed that her late niece was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.