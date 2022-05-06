Lebanese man risks jail term after driving against traffic in Lagos

Greg, according to eyewitnesses, drove against traffic, hit Akinsanya and sped off thereafter, leaving the young lady in her pool of blood.

Having hit the lady, the suspect was given a hot chase by passersby and motorists, who nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect is now in custody, adding that his vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, had been impounded and the Embassy of Lebanon in Nigeria had been informed.

Hundeyin’s words: “On May 4, 2022, at about 0745hrs, a middle-aged Lebanese by name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg.

“He sped off but was chased and arrested. Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station. Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. Victim’s family was duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed as well. Investigation ongoing.”