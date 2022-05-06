RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lebanese man risks jail term after driving against traffic in Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Lebanese man, John Greg is now in police custody, awaiting trial, after hitting a lady and speeding off thereafter. John Greg, a Lagos-based, risked prison sentence after being arrested for driving against traffic and locking down a pedestrian, Omotomi Akinsanya.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on the Sanusi Fafunwa Road in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

Greg, according to eyewitnesses, drove against traffic, hit Akinsanya and sped off thereafter, leaving the young lady in her pool of blood.

Having hit the lady, the suspect was given a hot chase by passersby and motorists, who nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect is now in custody, adding that his vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, had been impounded and the Embassy of Lebanon in Nigeria had been informed.

Hundeyin’s words: “On May 4, 2022, at about 0745hrs, a middle-aged Lebanese by name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg.

“He sped off but was chased and arrested. Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station. Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. Victim’s family was duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed as well. Investigation ongoing.”

The PPRO added that while investigation is ongoing on the matter, the victim is in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where she was rushed to for treatment.

