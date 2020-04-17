Drama ensued at Nigeria’s Osun state magistrate court in Osogbo, after a suspect identified as Ige coughed while his two-count charge of assault was being read, Lindaikejisblog.com reported.

The suspect was arraigned in court alongside Rasaq Sunday, Wasiu Adeyanju and Samson Ogunleye for assaulting one Lateef Kareem on April 6, at Olugun street in the state capital. They reportedly used broken bottles and cutlass to inflict injuries on Kareem's hand.

Interestingly, while the charges were being read, Ige began coughing (persistent cough is one of the known symptoms of COVID-19).

The scary cough made the courtroom so unsafe that three lawyers who sat in front of the suspect moved away from their chairs at the speed of light.

READ ALSO: Unscrupulous traders sell female panties to unsuspecting rural residents as facemasks

The suspects who pleaded not guilty to charges were granted bail of N200,000 and one surety each and the Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara subsequently adjourned the matter till May 13.

There are 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Osun state, out of the 373 cases in the country.