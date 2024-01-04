Lawyer hospitalised after 2 days in police cell with client he was seeking bail for

The 36-year-old attorney had gone to secure the release of his client, a carpenter, who was held for an alleged breach of contract. The client had reportedly faced complications with a customer over chairs made to order. The customer rejected the chairs, claiming they did not match the provided designs, leading to a police report and subsequent detention of the carpenter.

Narrating the incident, Sonupe explained, "They said they were going to detain my client. I met with the Investigating Police Officer, Supol Grace, and told her that the matter was purely a civil matter and nothing criminal. I asked that we should try to settle it amicably." Despite efforts to negotiate, the police insisted on detaining the carpenter, demanding ₦30,000 for bail.

While in custody, Sonupe faced further complications. He recounted, "I asked that I see the carpenter in his cell. While talking to him, the IPO said she was going to bring POS for the payment of the ₦30,000." However, a misunderstanding arose when another female officer accused Sonupe of being alone with a detained suspect without proper supervision.

Sonupe's brother was informed of the situation, and when he arrived with their aunt to plead for the lawyer's release, the police alleged that Sonupe had attempted to disarm an officer. Sonupe clarified the situation, stating, "While writing the statement, they asked why I attacked the DPO. I was shocked and said it was the DPO that wanted to slap me."

Despite Sonupe's efforts to resolve the issue, he was locked up again, and the police demanded a surety for his release. However, when his brother and aunt volunteered, the DPO rejected them, insisting on a male civil servant. Sonupe's aunt, claiming to be a civil servant, faced rejection, and they had to wait for hours until an acceptable individual arrived around 10:00 pm.