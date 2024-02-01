ADVERTISEMENT
Lawyer docked for failure to produce suspect standing trial in ₦2bn case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said that the surety contravened the provisions of Section 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Ologundudu, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to pervert justice.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant, on Dec. 7, 2023, came to the Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State, and stood surety for one Henry Olumuyiwa.

Ishola said that Olumuyiwa was being investigated in a case of willful/malicious damage to a property worth ₦2 billion.

He said that the property belonged to one Dr Albert Ndule.

Ishola said that the defendant undertook to produce the suspect on Dec. 14, 2023, but failed.

The Magistrate, Mrs K. F. Balogun, granted the defendant bail and ordered him to bring his original call to bar certificate and bar dues receipt for 2023.

She also ordered him to bring an introduction letter from the chairman of his Nigerian Bar Association branch.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for mention.

