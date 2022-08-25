RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lawyer arraigned in Lagos court for child trafficking and assault

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, according to a prosecutor, inflicted bodily harm on an 11-year-old girl in the course of treating her as a slave.

Law court

Igwe Ifeoma, a lawyer, has been arraigned before Chief Magistrate P.E Nwaka sitting at the Magistrate’s Court, Yaba, Lagos State, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Ifeoma was arraigned on charges bordering on child trafficking, and assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The suspect is facing six counts of conspiracy to traffic a child, child trafficking, inhuman treatment, unlawful assault, and inflicting bodily injuries.

“That you, Barrister Igwe Ifeoma, on the said date, time and place, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did take away one Esther Onwa, 11, in order that she would be held or treated as a slave or servitude under your custody.

“That you, Barrister Igwe Ifeoma, on the said date, time and place, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Esther Onwa, 11, by repeatedly inflicting various degrees of bodily harm on her ears, left eyes, her back, neck, laps, buttocks, and other parts of her body.

“That you, Barrister Barrister Igwe Ifeoma, on the said date, time and place, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did grievous harm to one Esther Onwa, 11, by injuring her in her eyes with a wire capable of rendering her permanently blind,” the charges read.

The prosecutor, Olofin Williams argued that the offenses were punishable under Sections 411, 276(a), 172, 173, 246, and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Having heard from both parties, Nwaka granted the accused a bail of N200,000, with two sureties.

The Magistrate as well ordered that the victim should be taken to the Lagos state’s social welfare office for help.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
