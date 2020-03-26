Already there have been and continues to be altercations inside commercial vehicles over people sneezing or coughing without covering their nose or mouths.

A hilarious video making rounds online shows the Chairman of Nigeria’s Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu removing his facemask to ease himself by sneezing loudly, while the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi was addressing the chamber.

Since ‘these are not normal times’, the leader had to halt his speech while other senators burst into laughter.

Well, while some lawmakers found the development funny, others thought it wise to take cover quickly. Senator Ibrahim Gobir from Sokoto State immediately stood up from his seat while other senators adjusted their face masks properly.

In the video, all members are seen seated far apart from each other by way of social distancing, while wearing facemasks.

Apparently not being used to the new lifestyle, Adamu who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District could be seen turning around in his seat uncomfortably before eventually shifting the facemask up to sneeze.

READ ALSO: Bishop jailed 5 years for stealing gargantuan money meant for pilgrimage to Israel

Meanwhile, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has shut down all forms of activities in the senate until further notice, according to Punchng.com.

Some people have been wearing the facemasks under the belief that they protect them against the coronavirus pandemic but the World Health Organisation has said that the effort might be fruitless.

According to WHO,