Laugh Out LiVE! with Basketmouth, Live music guest performances & more this December @ LiVE!

From restaurant celebrations to decadent home deliveries, LiVE! has the festive season all wrapped up.

Still reeling off the success that was - The Alternate Sound Room @ LiVE! with renowned Nigerian band; Alternate Sound, the LiVE! experience promises world-class entertainment with a unique culinary offering with classic and signature cocktails for even the most discerning palate.

Home to the first comedy club in West Africa; “Laugh Out LiVE!”, a show headlined by ace comedian Basketmouth, LiVE! sets the tone for a month of laughter as notable comedians -Seyi Law, Buchi, Short Family set to herald the first show of the season on Wednesday 9th December.

The trio whose inimitable craft has seen them emerge as Nigeria’s foremost stand-up comedians will thrill guests and attendees to an evening of unending humor.

Other shows on the 16th, 23rd and 30th of December will feature comic legends; Gandoki, Bash, I Go Save, Senator, Dan Humorous, Bash, Forever, Dee-One & Buchi as they take on the stage to deliver sets of unforgettable comedic genius.

Expect great vibes, good food, and unique memories that will not leave you in a hurry.

Clear your diary, call your friends & household and reserve a spot this December.

Reservations are highly recommended. Call 09021106225 NOW to book ahead for the season.

*This is a featured post.