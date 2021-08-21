LASU narrates how ex-student Omomeewa was killed after facing panel

The university in a statement by Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Coordinator of the Centre for Information Press and Public Relations said, Omomeewa was attacked alongside a Senior Assistant Registrar of the university, Waheed Majekodunmi by armed robbers on Wednesday night.

Omomeewa and Majekodunmi were said to have left the campus around 8pm through the Iba Gate and had to trek several metres in search of a vehicle.

While searching for a vehicle to convey them to their destinations, Omomeewa, who was a student activist and Majekodunmi were attacked by a gang of gunmen along Egbeda-Igando road.

According to Adekoya, Majekodunmi was lucky to have escaped with gunshot wounds and eventually got helped by passers-by to a nearby hospital, but Omomeewa did not survive the attack.

Adekoya said, “The management received with great shock, the report of an attack on a former student of the university, Mr Nurudeen Alowonle, and a staff member, Waheed Majekodunmi, a Senior Assistant Registrar, which led to the untimely death of Alowonle.

The incident took place in the evening of Wednesday, Aug.18, outside the university campus, along the Egbeda-Igando Road.

Explaining why Omomeewa was on campus on Wednesday, Adekoya said the deceased “was yet to receive his certificate due to an ongoing disciplinary case that he was facing in the university and a panel presiding over his case began sitting in 2019.

“The case continued until 2020 but the panel could not sit due to the COVID-19 pandemic then. He was, however, invited by the panel, along with other students who had ongoing disciplinary cases to defend themselves.

“Alowonle appeared before the panel that day and was even the first student attended to by the panel, and his case was concluded before 2.00 p.m.

“He ostensibly remained on the university campus until late in the evening during which time he met up with Mr Waheed Majekodunmi.”

He added that the “duo stayed at the university senior staff club until past 8.00 p.m., after which they left together through the Iba Gate of the university for their destinations.

“Unable to get vehicles at the school junction as it was late in the day, the duo were said to have trekked several meters away from the gate ostensibly in search of a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, they were attacked by suspected men of the underworld, (who) dispossessed them of their valuables and shot them.

“The staff member, Majekodunmi, was lucky to have escaped with gunshot wounds and eventually got helped by passers-by to a nearby hospital, but the former student did not survive the attack.”

Adekoya said the body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos, while the injured staff member is currently receiving treatment at the University Health Centre.