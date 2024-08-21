LASTMA rescues driver as gas tanker overturns on busy Lagos road

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said the gas tanker overturned at Anthony Oke, heading towards Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“The rescue operation led by him and other LASTMA personnel promptly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the affected area to ensure the safety of road users and nearby residents.

“The tanker driver who sustained hand injuries was successfully rescued from the scene by LASTMA personnel and he is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit along with other emergency responders were also mobilised to the site as they diligently implemented safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards,” he said.

He explained that their quick and coordinated response helped in containing the situation and preventing further complications.

Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA personnel with the support of LRU had successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road.

He said that vehicular movement towards Gbagada, Iyana-Oworo, Car Wash, Ifako and Toll Gate had been restored.

“The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we are grateful for the cooperation of everyone involved.