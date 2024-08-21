ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

LASTMA rescues driver as gas tanker overturns on busy Lagos road

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA personnel with the support of LRU had successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road.

LASTMA rescues driver of overturned Lagos gas tanker [NAN]
LASTMA rescues driver of overturned Lagos gas tanker [NAN]

Recommended articles

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said the gas tanker overturned at Anthony Oke, heading towards Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rescue operation led by him and other LASTMA personnel promptly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the affected area to ensure the safety of road users and nearby residents.

“The tanker driver who sustained hand injuries was successfully rescued from the scene by LASTMA personnel and he is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit along with other emergency responders were also mobilised to the site as they diligently implemented safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards,” he said.

He explained that their quick and coordinated response helped in containing the situation and preventing further complications.

Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA personnel with the support of LRU had successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that vehicular movement towards Gbagada, Iyana-Oworo, Car Wash, Ifako and Toll Gate had been restored.

“The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we are grateful for the cooperation of everyone involved.

“For any complaints, comments, or commendations regarding traffic management across the State, please contact the LASTMA toll-free call centre at 080000527862 for immediate assistance,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG collaborates with major oil & gas association to support local refineries

FG collaborates with major oil & gas association to support local refineries

Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

Survey shows prices of garri, tomatoes, others drop in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

Survey shows prices of garri, tomatoes, others drop in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

US Election: Osinbajo, Peter Obi link up at Democratic convention in Chicago

US Election: Osinbajo, Peter Obi link up at Democratic convention in Chicago

Why Tinubu's economic plan is working - Atiku Bagudu

Why Tinubu's economic plan is working - Atiku Bagudu

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

11 dead, 8 injured in Abia road traffic crash

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone [Daily Trust]

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me' [NAN]

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me'