LASTMA rescues 12 accident victims along Otedola Bridge, Lagos

Oreagba said the accident, which occurred around 5 p.m on Tuesday, had the driver of a commercial bus (KJA 364 YA) and another 12 passengers trapped.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the bus had a brake failure and ran into a trailer while on motion by Secretariat before Oando Filling Station inward Otedola Bridge.

Oreagba said that one of the accident victims died instantly while others were handed over to medical personnel (Emergency Response), who came to the accident scene by LASTMA officials.