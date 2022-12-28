ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

LASTMA rescues 12 accident victims along Otedola Bridge, Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says its operatives rescued 12 accident victims trapped inside a commercial bus which ran into a petrol tanker inward Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

Interstate bus involved in accident along Otedola bridge claimed one life, others rescued.
Interstate bus involved in accident along Otedola bridge claimed one life, others rescued.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed this in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oreagba said the accident, which occurred around 5 p.m on Tuesday, had the driver of a commercial bus (KJA 364 YA) and another 12 passengers trapped.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the bus had a brake failure and ran into a trailer while on motion by Secretariat before Oando Filling Station inward Otedola Bridge.

Oreagba said that one of the accident victims died instantly while others were handed over to medical personnel (Emergency Response), who came to the accident scene by LASTMA officials.

The General Manager of LASTMA, however, warned motorists particularly commercial bus drivers, to always ensure that their vehicles were road worthy before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman kills lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman k*lls lawyer on Christmas Day