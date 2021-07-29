RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

LASTMA official alleged killer granted N2.5m bail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja High Court has granted N2.5million bail to a driver, Elijah Shokoya, who allegedly caused the death of Mr Olawale Akinmade, through reckless driving.

LASTMA official alleged killer granted N2.5m bail.
LASTMA official alleged killer granted N2.5m bail.

Akinmade, until his death, was an officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)

Recommended articles

Shokoya is facing a charge of alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oyindamola Ogala, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, said that in granting the bail, the court considered the entirety of the facts before it.

The judge said that following a bail application filed by defence counsel, Mr Ebunola Ewonowo, it will be in the interest of justice to grant the defendant bail on terms that will ensure his attendance in court.

“The defendant/applicant is therefore admitted to bail in the sum of N2.5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

“One of such sureties must be a blood relative with evidence of payment of tax to the Lagos State Government.

“The other surety must be the owner of landed property within Lagos metropolis,” the judge said.

NAN reports that during Shokoya’s arraignment on June 23, the prosecution was led by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adeyemi said that the defendant caused the death of Akinmade at 7.20p.m. on Jan. 26, on the Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

The DPP noted that the defendant mowed down Akinmade with his Opel Car with Lagos registration number AAA 74 GG.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law.

Justice Ogala adjourned the case until Aug. 2 for trial.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Nigeria records 535 new infections as Delta Variant continues to spread

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to take charge of food safety

Is the APC working against the APC? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

United States gifts Nigeria 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Buhari vows increased education spending over next 4 years

We're proud of your representation, Okowa tells Elumelu

Police rescue 13 kidnapped Naval Engineering College students in Edo

Nationwide blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses again

Court frees El-Zakzaky and his wife, says they have no case to answer