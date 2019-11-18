The Head of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, Mr. Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the development to newsmen.

He noted that the lion was removed around 1:30 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019, and transferred to Bogije Omu zoo in Lekki.

Veterinary doctor, other state officials with the tranquillised lion’s cub (LASG)

Egbeyemi, however claimed that the Indian owner are yet to honour the invitation of the government.

“Instead, what he did was to send three Nigerians who claimed to be his workers.

“But we are working with them to know where we can find him.

“Our primary concern now is to remove the lion from the house, which we have done,” he said.