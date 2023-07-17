LASEMA rescues 7 children from fire outbreak at orphanage home in Lagos

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASEMA, in the early hours of Monday, July 17, 2023. LASEMA said that the home was engulfed by a domestic fire which reportedly started from an air conditioning unit in the house due to power surge on Sunday afternoon.

It said that the seven male children were all rescued by the agency from the one-storey building housing the home which is located at No. 7 Wole Madariola St., off Enitan Kusimo Street, Aguda, Lagos.

“A one-storey building housing an orphanage/motherless babies home was engulfed by fire which reportedly started from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of power surge which was said to have quickly spread out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of seven boys with ages ranging between one and seven years were quickly evacuated from the home and safely relocated to the compound opposite the home.

“Management team of the home informed LASEMA of plans to relocate the children to the house of the owner of the home temporarily, to ensure their welfare was sustained.

“The fire which had initially spread to the storage room of the home has been extinguished with dampening down concluded.

“Post disaster assessment revealed that the whole of the first floor was salvaged, while the fire was contained in the store room and the rest of the ground floor was also salvaged,” LASEMA said.

The agency said that the children were formally handed over to officials of the Child Protection Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development who formally handed them over to the Red Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT