LASEMA recovers multiple accident vehicles in Lagos

“The oil tanker, with unknown registration number, eventually crushed two other vehicles when its break system developed mechanical failure on motion.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that there was an accident involving three trucks and two vehicles.

“The crushed vehicles are Toyota Sienna with registration number, APP635 AY and Toyota Camry with registration number, KSF 543 GX, at the said location.

“Further investigation revealed that the accident occurred as result of a mechanical fault developed by the said oil tanker,” he said.

He said that the tanker had brake failure while on motion and crashed into other trucks and vehicles.

According to him, no life was lost.

“However, the agency’s heavy duty equipment super metro and crane were dispatched for the swift recovery of the trucks.

“This was aimed at averting secondary incidents as the accident caused heavy gridlock in the axis,” he said.

The recovery operation was conducted with agency’s response teams alongside Nigeria Police and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).