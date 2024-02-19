ADVERTISEMENT
LASEMA joins hands with market women as woman gives birth at Lagos bus stop

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oke-Osanyintolu says the woman, whose name was not mentioned successfully delivered a bouncing baby boy amidst jubilation.

The baby was born at Onipanu bus stop on Monday, February 19, 2024. [PMNEWS]
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said the mother and the baby were safe and sound.

“On Feb. 19, at approximately 9.00 a.m., the agency’s Emergency Response Team received a distress call from a neighborhood and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop.

The distress call was in respect of a heavily pregnant woman who unexpectedly went into labour at the bus stop while waiting to board a bus.

“The LASEMA Response Team and the agency’s paramedics moved in swiftly in collaboration with some market women at the bus stop.

“We provided a temporary makeshift shelter in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother,” he said.

The agency’s officials after stabilising the mother and newborn infant quickly transported them to the nearest hospital for further medical care and attention,” he said.

