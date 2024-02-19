LASEMA joins hands with market women as woman gives birth at Lagos bus stop

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said the mother and the baby were safe and sound.

“On Feb. 19, at approximately 9.00 a.m., the agency’s Emergency Response Team received a distress call from a neighborhood and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop.

“The distress call was in respect of a heavily pregnant woman who unexpectedly went into labour at the bus stop while waiting to board a bus.

“The LASEMA Response Team and the agency’s paramedics moved in swiftly in collaboration with some market women at the bus stop.

“We provided a temporary makeshift shelter in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother,” he said.

He said the woman, whose name was not mentioned, was successfully delivered of a bouncing baby boy amidst jubilation.