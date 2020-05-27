The Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the defective building was pulled down after due diligence and outcome of several tests.

He said that LASEMA Response Team in collaboration with officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) carried out the total demolition of the defective structure.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agencies also got approval of the state Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr Idris Salako, to conduct the demolition.

He said that tenants were evacuated from the premises on Tuesday morning from the premises to save their lives.

A picture of the two storey building located at Olaosun close, by Abati Barracks, off Western Avenue, before demolition.. [NAN]

According to him, aside the results of exhaustive tests, the building had shown visible cracks, distress signs and several other defects which led to the distress calls.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the demolition took place to stop constituting threats to lives of occupants and surrounding property.

He, however, urged members of the public to take necessary corrective action to safeguard their property and save lives.