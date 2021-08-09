LandWey's Isimi Lagos contributes to the UN SDG goals with Three Farm Initiative

On a small commercial scale, the green initiative will also provide a nursery to grow and nurture unique and endangered trees for people looking to contribute their quota to the UN’s SDG goals by growing their own trees.

“The Tree Farm Initiative, a key part of the Polo and Wellness City, also helps to largely retain and maintain the natural state of Isimi Lagos as the buildings, road networks and other infrastructure will be built around the existing geological structure”, Mr. Olawale assures.

Other features of the Wellness City will include a tech valley, solar-driven power solution, state of-the-art golf and polo course, farm-to-table experience, eco-friendly transportation to mention a few.

Located in the heart of Epe, Isimi Lagos is Nigeria’s First Polo and Wellness City with spaces inspired by nature, powered by technology and crafted for all-round peace of mind and body.