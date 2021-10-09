LandWey celebrates win at the Prestigious International Property Awards.

The International Property Awards, which have recognized the finest property, architecture and interior design from around the globe for over 25 years, made this announcement at the Virtual Red-Carpet Announcements event on Thursday, 7th of October, 2021.

In his address, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Olawale Ayilara commended the organizers of the award for their laudable effort in appreciating top players in the Nigerian real estate and construction sector.

He further stated, “LandWey is committed to building a sustainable brand in the Nigerian real estate industry and would continue to make excellence and innovation its central focus of operations.”

The award was presented by Lord Thurso, Chairman of the awards judging panel and Mr. Stuart Shield, president, International Property Awards. The winning project was chosen from over 100 entries from over 50 countries and scrutinized by a judging committee made up of seasoned industry experts.

LandWey Investment Ltd. offers simplified, rewarding, and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation, and integrity that always put customers first. LandWey properties currently selling include Isimi Lagos, Urban Prime Lavadia, Flex Villas, The Apartment, Hockley.

Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.