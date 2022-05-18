Landlord on the run after attacking couple with cutlass in Rivers

It was gathered that Alabo had been taunting Comfort, whom he had been making advances to, for being in a romantic relationship with Stanley.

Amongst other things, the fleeing landlord was always mocking Comfort for fending for Stanley, whom she was committed to getting married to.

Narrating how she was attacked by Alabo with the use of cutlass, Comfort who’s now receiving treatment in a hospital alongside Stanley, said the incident happened on Sunday, May 15, 2022, when she washed and spread her clothes on a line.

Having spread her clothes, Alabo, who also resides in the compound, according to Comfort, removed them and threw them on the ground.

Comfort explained that when she went to pick the clothes, Alabo started attacking her verbally in his usual manner, saying, “instead of man to keep you at home, you are throwing yourself at a man.”

The lady added that the verbal attack angered her man, who engaged the landlord in exchange of words.

Co-tenants, she said, intervened and settled the dispute. But unawares to them, Alabo had sharpened a machete and was already waiting to use it on them.