Landlord narrates how 80-year-old tenant hangs himself in kitchen in Lagos

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Hundeyin said one Mustapha, (landlord of the deceased), made a report of the death at the Imota Police Division, at about 12.26 a.m. on Friday.

He said Mustapha reported that at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, while at his house located at Watchtower Street, Araromi in Imota, he heard the children of the deceased shouting and calling him to come and see their father in the kitchen.

According to Mustapha, he ran into their kitchen and saw the lifeless body of his tenant, Isiaka Ayinde, 80 years old, hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary railing of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken.