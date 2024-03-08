ADVERTISEMENT
Landlord narrates how 80-year-old tenant hangs himself in kitchen in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken.

Landlord narrates how 80-year-old tenant hangs self in kitchen in Lagos
Landlord narrates how 80-year-old tenant hangs self in kitchen in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed that an 80-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in the Imota area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Hundeyin said one Mustapha, (landlord of the deceased), made a report of the death at the Imota Police Division, at about 12.26 a.m. on Friday.

He said Mustapha reported that at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, while at his house located at Watchtower Street, Araromi in Imota, he heard the children of the deceased shouting and calling him to come and see their father in the kitchen.

According to Mustapha, he ran into their kitchen and saw the lifeless body of his tenant, Isiaka Ayinde, 80 years old, hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary railing of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken.

“Though, the family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body in the mortuary, rather, they preferred to bury the corpse immediately, due to age and religious inclination,” Hundeyin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

