Landlord drags agent to court for allegedly defrauding him of N385,000

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June 2020 at CBN Junction, Karu.

Adeyanju said that the defendant, rented out a two-bedroom apartment for N385, 000 and did not remit the money to the landlord, Mr Gbade Oyepeju.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use and all efforts to retrieve the money, failed.

Adeyanju said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada said the defendant should also deposit N100, 000 into the court registry account.

He ordered that the surety must provide a utility bill.