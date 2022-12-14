ADVERTISEMENT
Landlord lands in court for allegedly ejecting tenant without court order

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 44-year-old landlord, Olawale Pelewura, who allegedly ejected a tenant without a court order and damaged property worth N2.3 million, on Wednesday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court Lagos.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Pelewura committed the offence on Dec. 10 at No 6, Silifatu Akinsanya Street, Ijeshatedo Surulere, Lagos,

Ekhueorohan alleged that Pelewura and some others still at large, had forcefully ejected his tenant, one Godwin Onuja, from his apartment without securing a court order.

He submitted that Pelewura and his accomplices damaged chairs and stole cash, wrist watch, a gold chain, CD set, all valued at N2.3 million.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 168 (D), 287, 350, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 revised.

The magistrate, Mrs O. O. Otitoju, granted Pelewura bail in the sum of N500,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Otitoju said that the sureties must be relatives of the defendant (Pelewura) and have a valid means of identification.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 20 for further hearing.

