Landlord dies during argument with tenant over unpaid rent, sparking investigation

SP Omolola Odutola, the Public Relations Officer, Police Command, Ogun, in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said that the incident occurred on Sunday at Arigbabu Village, Sotubo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun.

Odutola said that a suspected murder case was reported on Monday at 5:00 pm, by the daughter of the deceased, Precious Apeh.

According to the police spokesperson, the daughter of the deceased informed the police that her father argued with the tenant at 7:20 pm, on Saturday, over unpaid house rent. Odutola said that Precious Apeh further told the police that at around 6:30 am, on Sunday, she heard her father again arguing with the tenant, who threatened to kill him.

"During the argument, Apeh collapsed and was rushed to NNPC Hospital, Mosimi, but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

"The suspect fled the scene, but efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the police spokesman said.