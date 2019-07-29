The incident occurred around 9:30p.m at No.30, Ososa St., Bariga area of Lagos.

Confirming the incident, Mr Adebayo Kehinde, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said that there was no death recorded in the incident.

Kehinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the building had been distressed with crack lines evident on its parts for a while.

He said that those injured were the twin girls Kehinde and Taiye, their brother Idowu, another unnamed kid and the landlord identified as Pa Ayilara.

He said the LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, directed that all injured people should be taken to the hospital immediately for treatment.

“The landlord (Pa Ayilara), who initially refused all entreaties to be moved out, was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

“The building was condoned-off after all the residents have been evacuated by the emergency responders.

“The LASEMA Director-General has advised the owner of the structure to ensure that holistic assessment was carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repair,” he said.