The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the daughter of a landlady in connection to the death of one of her tenants.

The Command said in a statement on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 that Tina Essi allegedly inflicted injuries on Christian Akparie during a fight on January 31.

The two had been arguing over the payment of the NEPA bill at their residence in Ikorodu before they were engaged in a fight.

Akparie, 49, died days later on February 6 while he was being rushed to the hospital while suffering from severe pains.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti for thorough investigation.

He also appealed to the family of the deceased to remain calm while justice is served.

The suspect remains in detention.