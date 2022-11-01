RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Landlady poisons tenant, buries his corpse in Ondo well

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 55-year-old landlady gave her tenant palm oil to drink, after which the latter died. She, thereafter buried him in a well.

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Cecilia Idowu, a landlady on Oke-Igbala Street, Oge, Okeagbe, Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has poisoned her tenant identified as Stephen Haruna to death.

The 55-year-old woman, according to police prosecutor Simon Wada, was arraigned before an Ondo State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Akure, Ondo state capital.

The suspect is facing two counts charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Wada said the defendant conspired with others at large to commit the offences, saying she gave Haruna palm oil to drink at midnight, which resulted in his death.

The prosecutor added that after the death of the victim, the defendant invited some people to assist her to throw his corpse in a well in her compound.

Arguing that the offences contravened sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2022, the prosecutor, in an application, urged the court to remand the defendant in the Olokuta Custodial Centre, Akure, pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Having heard the prosecutor’s presentation of the case, Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus adjourned the case for ruling on the remand application.

Meanwhile, the family of one Ikenna Udu, had accused the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Annex, Awkuzu, in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, of torturing him to death.

Revealing that the police, upon realizing that Ikenna had died, the deceased’s wife Mary, who lamented how her husband was tortured, said they hurriedly buried him without their knowledge and refused to disclose the location of his corpse.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

